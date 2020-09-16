Harry Kandampully stroked 87 and there was a half-century for Jack Horton (54) in Plympton’s total of 236 for seven

Privett and Horton paired up on 93 for three and added 99 for the fourth wicket towards Plympton’s eventual.

Sean Letheren(2-33) and Ruben Forrester (2-24) were the only Hatherleigh bowlers to take more than one wicket and stay below four an over.

Hatherleigh started confidently – openers Niall Leahy (30) and Rob Fishleigh (37) put on 70 – then Jasper Presswell (28) and Adam Quick (26) had a hand in getting the running total up to 174 for four. Then it all went wrong for Hatherleigh.

Wickets tumbled to Ben Privett (3-37) and Sam Wood (3-28) as the home side faded to 207 all out.