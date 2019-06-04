Hatherleigh were unbeaten going into round five with Bradninch trailing behind in third having lost to Cornwood.

Although Hatherleigh were bowled out for 131 chasing the visitors' total of 241 all out, they remain second.

Cornwood (92pts) are the new leaders having deposed Budleigh by beating them by six wickets. Bradninch and Hatherleigh are now joint second on 83 points and Budleigh are down to fourth.

As Cornwood play Hatherleigh this Saturday it could be all-change again.

Bradninch went off hard with opener Gary Chappell making 67 off 41 balls, mostly in fours thanks to 14 boundary hits.

Tim Piper (36) and Ross Acton (36) put on 68 for the fourth wicket and a brisk 25 from Leon Horn kept the scoreboard moving.

Pick of the bowlers were Jasper Presswell and Tino Mutombodzi with three wickets each.

Acton signalled his intentions with the ball by dismissing Ryan Dennis in the first over and had all the wickets to fall in a running total of 14 for four.

Surviving opener Rob Fishleigh battled for 50 off 104 balls and eventually found a reliable partner in skipper Mark Lake.

Lake, who went in at 47 for seven, put on 62 with Fishleigh for the eighth wicket.

Acton, who took six wickets for 15 runs in two spells, had done the damage before Lake got in

Charlie Sheen broke the eight-wicket stand, which left Josh Farley (2-14) to spin out the tail-enders.

Beaten skipper Lake said Hatherleigh will aim to repair some of the damage by taking points back off Cornwood on Saturday.

He had no complaints about the result but spied a positive or two as well.

"Bradninch played well and Chappell and Acton took the game right away from us," said Lake.

"After they were 80 for one off 10 we did well to keep them to 240.

"We showed some fight with the bat, which was good to see."