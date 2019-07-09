Hatherleigh hopes must surely have been high after Barton were bowled out for 111 in the 38th of their 50 overs.

Opener Will Grainger made 24, Rob Shergold had a best of 30 and no once got past 11.

Ruben Forrester (3-28), Charlie Nielson (2-17) and Tino Mutombodzi (2-5) were the bowlers who did the damage.

Hatherleigh appeared to be on top at 61 for three, then they lost Mutombodzi to Stuart Bowker for 26.

Wickets started to tumble to the spin of Bowker (3-28) and Matt Crampton (4-29). The last four went for nine runs scored as Hatherleigh were dismissed for 105 with 10 overs to go.

Hatherleigh slip from third to fourth and are now 22 points shy of the promotion places.

Mark Lake, the defeated captain, did not mince his words.

"A really, really poor batting performance that has massively damaged our chances of promotion.

"But we will keep going and see what happens.

"Credit to Barton they bowled well and deserved the win."