Cornwood were bowled out for 99 in the 41st over, no one making more than opener Aaron Richards (19). Tino Mutombodzi had three wickets and there were two each for Jasper Presswell and Dan Fogerty.

After a break for rain and time to consult the Duckworth-Lewis System tables, Hatherleigh were set a target of 100 to win and 46 overs to get them.

A real nail-biter of a Hatherleigh innings went from 29 for two to 56 for six, then 68 for eight as Matt Skeemer (4-28) and Craig James (3-26) whittled away at the batting order.

Fogerty (23) and Mark Lake (8no) put on 30 to take Hatherleigh within two runs of victory with 15 overs to go.

It looked like job done when Elliott Staddon trotted in to bowl at Fogerty, who promptly skied the ball to Owen Gannon.

Skipper Lake felt he and Fogerty had crossed while the ball was in the air and he should be on strike for the next ball.

Umpires Tim Chapman and Mark Davies disagreed, which meant last man Sean Letheren took guard with two needed. Three balls later Staddon (2-11) got him too. Game over.

Cornwood (109pts) are six points clear at the top from Bradninch (103), who are just ahead of Budleigh (101). Hatherleigh and Tavistock share fourth spot on 89 points.

Losing skipper Lake said defeat was a setback for his side in their attempts to gain ground at the top, adding the umpires' call had proved decisive.

"Unfortunately, the game will be remembered for a big decision not going our way when we needed two to win, which all the boys have found hard to take," said Lake.

"But there is only a third of the season gone and anyone who thinks we won't bounce back is wrong.

"With availability good for the rest of season I expect us to start stringing good results together.

"I don't see many teams going to Cornwood and getting a positive result on that pitch with their bowling attack."

Hatherleigh have another top-of-the-table clash this Saturday when second-placed Budleigh Salterton are their visitors.