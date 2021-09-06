Hatherleigh celebrate pavilion opening with special match

Published: 3:19 PM September 6, 2021

Hatherleigh's new pavilion complex will be officially opened this Sunday with a celebration game between the club’s 1st XI and an Invitation XI representing club chairman Nick Rogers.

The new pavilion has been in use since the tail-end of the 2020 season, but an official opening has been delayed due to Covid-19 issues.

A VIP guest list has been drawn up, which includes civic leaders such as the mayors of West Devon and Hatherleigh, club sponsors and volunteer workers who put in hours of their time to make the project happen.

The official opening will take place at 12.30pm and will be followed by lunch for players and guests at 1pm.

Shortly before the 2pm start time, Invitation XI captain Pete Randerson will toss up with Hatherleigh captain Mark Lake before getting the game under way.

You may also want to watch:

Gazette cricket writer Conrad Sutcliffe has put together the Invitation XI that Heathcoat’s Premier Division-winning captain Randerson will skipper.

Among the players inked in on Sutcliffe’s team sheet are Devon opener James Horler, former Devon batsman Liam Lewis, Bridestowe captain Dan Fogerty, Whitchurch all-rounder Josh Towl and Cornwood big hitter Jackson Thompson.

The bar will be open and spectators are welcome.