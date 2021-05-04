Hatherleigh suffer home loss to Paignton

Published: 9:00 AM May 4, 2021

Hatherleigh found out why Paignton are likely to be among the Premier Division frontrunners this season during a four-wicket home defeat.

It was always going to be tough for Hatherleigh after they slipped to 18 for five against a Paignton bowling onslaught led by skipper George Benton (4-28) and Cole Harford (2-16).

Dogged work by the bottom half of the order, in particular Niall Leahy (23) and Charlie Nielson (34), got the final total up to 119 all out. There were two wickets on his league debut for Paignton’s Sri Lankan spinner Sehan Weerasinghe.

“All our bowlers hit areas and didn't give the batsmen any freebies,” said Benton. “Our fielding put on a lot of pressure.”

The run chase was hardly a formality for Paignton, who were 43 for four in reply after being given a hard time by Nielson (2-29), Sean Letheran and Ruben Forrester.

Paignton opener Harry Ward defied just about everything Hatherleigh could throw at him to make a patient 59 that killed home hopes of a fightback. Archie Farkins (19) and Benton (12no) completed the final lap.

Hatherleigh were without overseas player Tino Mutombodzi due to self-isolation regulations. His input may have made the game a little closer.

Mark Lake, the Hatherleigh captain, felt his side showed resilience in adversity, a characteristic that will serve them well.

“I thought from being 18 for five we showed great character and fight and didn't give Paignton an easy game after that,” said Lake.

“At 43 for four I think Paignton were worried and with a bit more luck they could quite easily have been a couple more down.

“What killed us was their opening 10 overs with the ball.”

Hatherleigh are away to Sidmouth this Saturday.