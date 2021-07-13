Hatherleigh humbled by Sidmouth, but seconds win at last

Published: 11:05 AM July 13, 2021

Hatherleigh were humbled by 10 wickets in a one-sided Devon League Premier Division affair against Sidmouth.

The frontline batting failed again as Sidmouth pair Matt Parker (3-20) and Charlie Miles (3-20) reduced them to 51 for six then 72 for eight.

Before it could get any worse skipper Mark Lake (41no) was joined by tail-ender Rob Cockwill (23) and their stand of 63 spared the embarrassment of being all out for less than a hundred.

Alex Barrow (98) and Isaac Thomas (44no) raced Sidmouth to victory inside 28 overs. Once the Sidmouth openers had seen off new-ball pair Charlie Nielson and Sean Letheren they were able to score at a comfortable six-plus an over to win at a canter.

Defeat leaves Hatherleigh stuck fast on the bottom and 29 points adrift of safety. Skipper Lake said his batters must start making runs before it is too late.

“If we don't bat any better then our fate will be decided a lot sooner than we want it to be,” said Lake.

“Sidmouth outplayed us in all departments and showed us there was nothing wrong with the wicket.”

Table proppers Hatherleigh are away to table toppers Heathcoat this Saturday.

Hatherleigh seconds won for the first time this season when they defeated Paignton seconds by 63 runs at Queens Park.

A Hatherleigh win did not look that likely after they had been bowled out for 147 with eight of their 45 overs to go.

But Paignton slumped from 40 for three to 58 for seven in reply and from then on there was only going to be one winner.

Hatherleigh are still rock bottom in the table, but have moved 12 points closer to fellow strugglers South Devon in search of safety.

They were grateful for middle-order runs from Sam Clark (29) and the experienced Danny Forrester (35) for pushing the score along.

Paignton bowlers Jack Harman (3-33), Steve George (3-18) and Tim Robinson (2-20) had been particularly hard to get away.

They lost opener Joel Ashworth first ball to Tom Strawbridge (4-15) but appeared in no real danger at 40 for three.

Losing four wickets for 18 runs to Strawbridge and Forrester (2-7) changed the complexion of the game completely and the last three wickets only mustered eight runs as Paignton were bundled out for 84.