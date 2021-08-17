Hatherleigh thirds come up against former England star

Published: 1:00 PM August 17, 2021

Hatherleigh's 3rd XI players found themselves in illustrious company when they played Paignton 3rd XI at Shebbear College.

For the Paignton team included former Notts and England keeper-batsman Chris Read, who appeared more than 50 times for England in all three formats of the game and made in excess of 22,000 runs during a pro career that lasted from 1995-2017.

Paignton is Read’s home town club and it is a rare summer when he does not turn out for one of the teams while on holiday visiting family.

On this occasion son Caleb was also in the Paignton side, although neither could do much to prevent Hatherleigh winning by three wickets.

Nick Rogers, the Hatherleigh chairman, played in the game and praised Read for his level-headed contribution.

“Chris did all the right things,” said Rogers.

“Instead of coming in early and murdering our bowling he waited until 10.

“Chris blocked the good balls and hit the bad ones – and had there been more batting to come he probably would have got a decent score. He just ran out of people to bat with.”

Read’s 14 not out was the second-best score for Paignton, who were bowled out for 82. Only Henry Milton (19) made more

Fred Batt (4-21) was Hatherleigh’s leading wicket taker.

Paignton made Hatherleigh work hard for a three-wicket win, which they finally achieved in the 33rd over. Paignton’s Jack Hemus took three for 10 and there were two more wickets for former Devon all-rounder Tim Ward.

There at the end on 18 not out from 63 balls was chairman Rogers.

Hatherleigh 2nd XI look dead and buried at the bottom of the C Division West after losing by 108 runs to Plymouth 2nd XI.

Matt Petherbridge (4-32) took out four of the top seven as Hatherleigh subsided to 106 all out. The Forresters – Ruben (21) and Danny (20) – made the only scores of note.

Former Devon batsman James Toms made 44 at the top of the order for Plymouth, who slowed up mid-innings as Richard Tidball (2-29) and Tom Carroll (2-24) pinned them down.

Aditya Sanapala (38) and Tom Hughes (50no) helped get the total up to 214 for eight.