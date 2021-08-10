Hatherleigh survival hopes hit by heavy Bovey Tracey defeat

Published: 10:14 AM August 10, 2021

Hatherleigh's Niall Leahy is bowled by Bovey Tracey's Will Christophers during his side's Premier Division defeat on Sunday - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Hatherleigh captain Mark Lake will not run up the white flag on hopes of dodging relegation despite crashing back to the bottom of the Devon League Premier table.

What should have been a double-header against Bovey Tracey last weekend – home on Saturday, away in a replay on Sunday – was a chance to pick-up points and start moving up the table.

But Saturday’s game was a wash-out – not a ball was bowled – and Sunday’s game ended in a 98-run defeat.

Bovey made 191 for six in a match reduced from the start to 45 overs per side. Hatherleigh were all out for 93 in response with more than 10 overs to go.

Hatherleigh's Jasper Presswell gets on the front foot against Bovey Tracey - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Hatherleigh (8.45pts) are now back at the bottom of the table as their average became worse than Cornwood’s (8.76). To reach safety Lake’s men have to get past Cornwood and Exmouth, who are third from bottom on 9.83 points.

You may also want to watch:

With three games to go, the first against Plymouth this Saturday, time is running out for Lake’s men - and he knows it.

“It is a tall order from here but we will keep going and see what happens,” said Lake.

On the defeat by Bovey, Lake added: “It was really disappointing as on a decent wicket I thought 192 was very gettable.

“Bovey outplayed us and deserved to win.”

Bovey had struggled against Hatherleigh’s new-ball bowlers Charlie Neilson and Jasper Presswell and were an unimpressive 99 for five when Max Romer-Lee was just out for 26.

Hatherleigh batsman Charlie Nielson steps out to drive through the covers. Watching anxiously from the boundary is captain Mark Lake - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Skipper Lewis Hammett was the not-out batter when Romer-Lee trudged back to the pavilion and he led Bovey’s recovery with a dogged 67 in a stand of 92 with Taylor Ingham-Hill.

Hammett faced 118 balls compiling his 67. He hit just four fours and a six. Ingham-Hill was just as cautious at the other end: his 42 not out included just three boundaries.

Paul Heard (2-43) was the only Hatherleigh bowler to take more than one wicket. Presswell and Rob Fishleigh consistently bowled at three runs an over or below.

Hatherleigh’s response had barely spluttered into life when a double strike from Elliott Adams (2-26) and two more for Asantha Singappuli (2-15) reduced them to 44 for four.

Hatherleigh batsman Jasper Presswell shapes up to reverse sweep Bovey Tracey's Will Christophers. It was the last shot Presswell played as it cost him his wicket - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Tino Mutombodzi (36) offered most resistance and Heard (15) and Neilson (15) hung round as long as they could.

Former Devon captain Chris Bradley and Will Christophers winkled out the tail enders as Hatherleigh subsided from 74 for six to 93 all out.