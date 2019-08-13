While all the sides behind the long-time leaders have been winning and losing among themselves, Cornwood just carried on winning.

Now Matt Skeemer's men (251pts) have had their lead over second-placed Hatherleigh (237) halved from 28 to 14 points. And with Bradninch (236) and Budleigh (235) in the mix too, it looks like a tense end to the season is in store.

Budleigh Salterton against Hatherleigh this Saturday is going to be decisive, and Budleigh versus Bradninch on the last day has the potential to be a promotion decider for someone.

Hatherleigh's last two games are against relegation worriers Ivybridge and Bideford.

Cornwood were held to 120 for eight at Hatherleigh in a game reduced to 35 overs each due to bad weather.

Opener Aaron Richards (27) had the best of a modest set of scores.

Hatherleigh's Dan Fogerty (3-8 off 7) found conditions to his liking.

Hatherleigh had the runs knocked-off with more than six overs to go.

Gareth Tidball (35no) went in first wicket down after Ryan Dennis (22) gave Hatherleigh a start and batted through to ensure victory.

Hatherleigh have clambered up the table in recent weeks by beating the teams above or around them.

Mark Lake, the captain, said this Saturday's game at Budleigh is just the same.

"This Saturday will sort a lot of things out," predicted Lake.

On the win over Cornwood, Lake said: "It was another brilliant team performance in a game we deserved to win from start to finish.

"It was a good toss to win and we made it count."