It is getting congested at the top of the table where Cornwood (259pts), Hatherleigh (256), Bradninch (246) and Budleigh (240) are all vying for the two promotion spots.

Cornwood appeared to have one of the spots under lock and key until they suffered back-to-back defeats by Hatherleigh and now Tavistock.

As Budleigh and Bradninch still have to play each other, it is a bit too early to write anyone off.

Hatherleigh ratcheted up 205 for six in 49 overs at the Ottermouth. Openers Ryan Dennis (32) and Rob Fishleigh (74) put on 67, Fishleigh and Gareth Tidball (40) added another 92 and a chip-in from Tino Mutombodzi kept the board spinning round.

Ed Doble (3-32) and Joel Murphy (2-39) were the only Budleigh bowlers with wickets to celebrate.

Budleigh's Duckworth-Lewis System target was 210 to win, which looked plausible when they were 87 for three with Tari Musakanda on his way to 50.

Once Musakanda was spun out by Hatherleigh skipper Mark Lake, Budleigh crumbled to 98 for six, 100 for eight and 110 all out.

Lake bagged four wickets for 15 runs and there were two each for Charlie Nielson and Mutombodzi.

Skipper Lake said it was a comfortable victory despite Budleigh's insistence later that it was a game they should have won

"Not quite sure where they got that idea from when they lost by 100 and only one batsman reached double figures," said Lake.

On Hatherleigh's performance, Lake said: "Rob Fishleigh batted superbly for us to get a very good score on a tricky wicket and what was judged a good score.

"We bowled well as a unit, squeezed from both ends and did not ever let Budleigh get in front of the rate."

Hatherleigh go to lowly Bideford this Saturday