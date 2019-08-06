Bradninch, who started the day in second place, were bowled out for 131 with eight balls remaining of their 50 overs.

Skipper Ross Acton went on at 40 for three after Kian Burns (15) and Tim Piper (0) fell four balls apart in the same over from Ruben Forrester (3-20).

Acton batted through for an unbeaten 51 off 97 balls.

Wickets were shared with two each for Dan Fogerty, Mark Lake and Tino Mutombodzi.

Hatherleigh lost wickets at two and 10, at which point surviving opener Rob Fishleigh was joined by Mutombodzi.

Mutombodzi hit 13 fours and two sixes on his way to 87 not out in a stand of 124 unbroken with Fishleigh (34) that won the game.

Skipper Lake said Mutombodzi played a big role, but not the only one.

"Tino had a massive influence with the bat but they were 61 for six before he got involved with the ball and that was where the game was won for me," said Lake.

"We move on to Cornwood next full of confidence. The way I look at it is keep winning and that will be good enough."