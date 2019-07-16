Hatherleigh were all out for 251 in the last of their 50 overs.

Openers Ryan Davies (38) and Rob Fishleigh (36) got Hatherleigh up and running, Tino Mutombodzi (68) held the middle of the innings together and Rob Cockwill added 40 after drinks.

Charlie Barriball (4-21) was easily the pick of the Tavistock bowlers.

A third-wicket stand of 114 between Billy Barriball (68) and James White (52) got Tavvy motoring after a slow start.

Dave Manning carved 52 off 45 balls but needed someone to stay with him to get Tavistock over the line.

Mark Lake, the Hatherleigh captain, said: "It was a very good win against a good side.

"We could have made it easier for ourselves and scored more runs from the position we were in.

"During the last 20 overs we were superb with the ball and in the field."

Hatherleigh host Abbotskerswell this Saturday.