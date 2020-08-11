Fred King bowling for North Devon against Hatherleigh. Picture: Fiona Tyson Fred King bowling for North Devon against Hatherleigh. Picture: Fiona Tyson

North Devon took the scenic route to an all-out total of 173 that wended its way from 73 for two to 90 for five then via 125 to eight to the final destination.

Dan Bowser opened up with 43, Ben Howe followed him with 22 and Reuben Windley made a slow 34 down the order as the innings meandered along.

Wickets were shared with three for Dan Fogerty and two apiece for Paul Heard and Eddie Jones.

“Dan Fogerty bowled his nine overs straight through in very hot conditions and tied up an end for us, which allowed Eddie Jones and Charlie Presswell to operate from the other,” said skipper Cockwill.

Ben Howe batting for North Devon against Hatherleigh. Picture: Fiona Tyson Ben Howe batting for North Devon against Hatherleigh. Picture: Fiona Tyson

“The key moment was Jones picking up the wicket of Bowser with a very good catch from Tidball low down at slip. Dan was just staring to look dangerous and he can take the game away from you very quickly.”

Hatherleigh lost Niall Leahy early and were two down when Robert Fishleigh went on 41. Tidball, in a first wicket down, advanced the score to 123 for three in tandem with Cockwill.

By the time Cockwill was fourth out on 162 the chase was almost done.

Pick of the bowlers was North Devon’s Jack Popham, who picked up four for 33.

Popham had been pencilled into the Devon side to face Cornwall at Sandford this Sunday, but had to drop out due to an ankle injury sustained over the weekend.

It was Hatherleigh’s first league win of the shortened season. North Devon remain winless.

Winning captain Cockwill said there was a plan for the chase and it worked.

“Our top four did what I asked and broke the back of the chase on a tricky, slow wicket,” said Cockwill.

“Myself and Gareth Tidball has to adjust to conditions quickly as the pitch got slower and slower, but we knew if we just batted the overs we would get the runs.

“We made it tighter than we would have liked by not batting to the end, but the lower order stepped up to see us over the line.”