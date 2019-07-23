Abbots dismissed Hatherleigh for 227 - Dan Cowdry (3-12) and Charlie Dowling (3-38) bagging three wickets each - but were removed for 161 in reply.

Zimbabwean Mutombodzi stroked 109 off 94 balls for Hatherleigh and was their anchorman from 33 for two up to 184 for four. Rob Fishleigh (29) and Charlie Nielson (27no) chipped in.

Abbots were in trouble right from the start as four for two became 22 for four then 44 for six and 58 for eight as Sean Letheren (5-19) ran through the batting.

Tailenders Ian Jarman, Sam Carpenter and James Williams showed some stickability the recognised batters could learn from to make the scoreline respectable.

Jarman and Carpenter put on 41 for the ninth wicket - and when Jarman went last man Williams joined Carpenter in a stand of 62 for the tenth wicket.

Carpenter (46no) and Williams (30) earned two batting bonus points before Mutombodzi (2-28) ended their run.

Hatherleigh remain fourth in the table, but results elsewhere were kind and mean they are within 13 points of Budleigh Salterton in the second promotion place.

Mark Lake, the Hatherleigh captain, said there was more to winning this game than the routine disposal of a side at the bottom of the table.

"We made a good score on wicket made difficult after overnight rain," said Lake.

"Tino was in a different class and made it look easy, then Sean's opening six overs were superb and blew them away.

"We let Abbots get 50 more than they should have. But credit to them, they batted well lower down the order."

Hatherleigh are away to Plympton on Saturday.