Abbots were reined back to 225 for nine in their 50 overs, which was fewer than they looked like scoring when Mark Gilmour was in full cry.

The well-travelled Gilmour, a new recruit at Two Mile Oak this season, was second out with the score on 141 for two in the 25th over having made 95 off just 79 balls. Sam Carpenter (17) and Nick Watkin (26) were the supporting acts.

Zimbabwean international Tino Mutombodzi dismissed Gilmour and went on to claim four for 31 as Abbots slowed. Dan Fogerty (2-29) weighed in with a double strike.

Dan Forester (28), Rob Fishleigh (29) and Gareth Tidball (23) laid the base for a chase. Mutombodzi (77no) and stand-in skipper Robert Cockwill (48) put on 107 unbroken to win the game with exactly six overs to spare.

Abbots' frontline bowlers were economical enough, but lacked penetration. And the back-up bowlers took some punishment in the latter overs.

Cockwill, filling in for Mark Lake, said it always feels good to chase down a 200-plus score.

"And to do it with six overs left was even better," said Cockwill.

"I thought we were going to be chasing 300 at one stage, but we dragged it back well after a poor start."

Hatherleigh are at home to Plympton this Saturday.