Hatherleigh are still fourth in the table, but defeats for leaders Cornwood and Bradninch, who share second spot with Budleigh, concertinaed the promotion rivals together.

Only 14 points separate Cornwood (132pts), Budleigh and Bradninch (125) and Hatherleigh (118) as the season reaches halfway this Saturday.

As Bradninch host Budleigh the Saturday, the standings are bound to change.

Bideford were held to 110 for nine in the full 50 overs, which must have been slow going for all concerned.

Opener Ben Perry made 25 off 83 balls, Hatherleigh chucked down 22 extras and next best from the bat was James Ford's 16.

Dan Fogerty and Mark Lake had three wickets each for Hatherleigh. Tino Mutombodzi had impressive figures of 9-4-18-2 and Sean Letheran bowled eight overs for eight runs conceded. Jasper Presswell (6-2-8-0) gave nothing away.

Hatherleigh openers Ryan Dennis (66) and Rob Fishleigh (34) knocked off the runs without incident.

Lake, the Hatherleigh captain, did not mince his words after the match.

"It was one of the most straightforward wins I have played in," said Lake.

"I expected much more of a game and must admit I was very baffled by Bideford's game plan.

"Having said that we bowled and fielded very well and were clinical with the bat in a positive way.

"Results went our way which made for an even better week end."

Tom Brend, Bideford's caretaker captain while Paul Heard is sidelined, said: "We batted our overs but with no intent to score which hampered our ability to post a total.

"We need a second gear."

Bideford are at home to Tavistock on Saturday.