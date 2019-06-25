Hatherleigh are still fourth in the table, but defeats for leaders Cornwood and Bradninch, who share second spot with Budleigh, concertinaed the promotion rivals together. Only 14 points separate Cornwood (132pts), Budleigh and Bradninch (125) and Hatherleigh (118) as the season reaches halfway this Saturday. As Bradninch host Budleigh the Saturday, the standings are bound to change. Bideford were held to 110 for nine in the full 50 overs, which must have been slow going for all concerned. Opener Ben Perry made 25 off 83 balls, Hatherleigh chucked down 22 extras and next best from the bat was James Ford's 16. Dan Fogerty and Mark Lake had three wickets each for Hatherleigh. Tino Mutombodzi had impressive figures of 9-4-18-2 and Sean Letheran bowled eight overs for eight runs conceded. Jasper Presswell (6-2-8-0) gave nothing away. Hatherleigh openers Ryan Dennis (66) and Rob Fishleigh (34) knocked off the runs without incident. Lake, the Hatherleigh captain, did not mince his words after the match.