Hard-fought win for ND Hockey

North Devon were looking to consolidate second place in the West Division 2 South League against a stiff opposition in Truro, who travelled to the Park Community School.

North Devon were boosted by the return of Guy Cockcroft but were dealt a blow with Ben Andrew and Phil Brand unavailable due to Covid. It was the visitors who started the better, chances were far and few between with both defences standing firm, marshalled well by ever-present goalkeeper Sam Wormington.

The visitors finally made their possession count with the first goal of the game. This gave North Devon the kick they needed and a beautiful weighted pass from midfield gave Cockcroft a one on one, rounding the ‘keeper before firing into the bottom corner.

After an inspiring speech at half-time, North Devon had the bit between their teeth and took advantage of some sloppy defending from the visitors allowed Ashley Thorne to squeeze the ball through a field of players and past a helpless goalkeeper.

It was now Truro's turn to put the pressure on, and this came as North Devon were reduced to 10 players, as a reckless challenge from Ben Cox meant the defence was on high alert. Wormington, who was supported by his defensive unit of Matty Brown, Ben Andrews, Mike Cuthbertson and man of the Match Giles Rowden, took the pressure in their stride and contained Truro to chances from acute angles.

It was then Wormington who turned hero, keeping a succession of four short corners at bay, making the save of the game by diving low to the left and deflecting the ball past a waiting Truro player on the line. More stubborn defending saw North Devon close the game down and pick up a vital three points in the league with a 2-1 victory.

North Devon make the journey to league leaders Okehampton next week, who can win the league with a positive result, Wormington was quoted saying after the game 'We hope to go down to Okehampton and ruin the party'.