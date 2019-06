Over 350 primary school pupils from years three to six, took part in the event despite what was a soggy start to the day due to the weather!

Every athlete receives a well done medal at the finish line and congratulations to Woolacombe, Caen and St. Helens primaries who scooped all the team awards between them.

Event co-ordinator, and North Devon School Games organiser, Adrian Avery. Said: "It was another fantastic event and great to see so many athletes from across every part of North Devon taking part.

"North Devon has some very talented athletes outside of regular team sports so this is a great opportunity for them to take part in a different individual event.

"A huge thank you to Torrington Football Club and Torrington Swimming Pool for hosting the event and also to the Great Torrington School PE staff and pupils for running the event. We look forward to doing it again next year!"