Good weekend in the Devon Football League

Published: 5:42 AM September 21, 2021

Good results for Braunton and North Molton in the Devon Football League brought some cheer to the local sporting scene.

Braunton travelled to Liverton United on the weekend and turned on the style to return home with an impressive 4-1 victory.

North Molton have settled steadily into life at this higher level and a 2-2 draw with the notoriously difficult University of Exeter side was a terrific result. A penalty from Andrew Alexander and a Callum Hutchings strike gave North Molton a well-earned point.

It is a trip to Newton Abbot Spurs this weekend for North Molton.

Unfortunately, it continues to be a bruising start to the season for Barnstaple and Bideford in the Southern League, as both clubs suffered heavy defeats.

Barum were outclassed at home to Conderford, going down to a painful 7-0 defeat, while Bideford lost 4-1 at Highworth Town, with Charles Hanson grabbing the consolation just before half-time.