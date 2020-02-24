The Western Area Female Training Day. Picture: Kingsley School The Western Area Female Training Day. Picture: Kingsley School

Amie McMurray won gold in the Cadets U44kg category in the Midland Area Championship held at Walsall and, just a week later won bronze at the English Cadet Open Championships held in Telford.

Gareth Williams represented Great Britain as part of the University of Bath group competing at the Reykjavik International Games Tournament where he took fifth place.

Kyra McDonald won silver at the Dragons Academy Open in Cardiff where she competed in the U28kg category, being edged out after a close contest in the final.

Back at the Kingsley School Dojo, the club hosted the first of the 2020 South Excell sessions to which they welcomed many Judoka from clubs in Devon and Cornwall.

These sessions are for development and are a great opportunity to gain valuable experience training in an inspiring environment.

The following weekend Kingsley School hosted the first ever Western Area Female Coaching Day sport which was attended by 17 Judoka from Cornwall and Devon. The opportunity to develop regional female judoka was led by Eva Minarikov and the session also welcomed former Great Britain senior female squad member Fran Roode who is also the BJC female national coach who said: "Its wonderful to see many different ages attend, all showing no fear at getting involved and just cracking on with training with plenty of smiles."

The training day included some technical practice in both Tachiwaza and Newaza skills, with some excellent delivery and coaching led Roode and Minarikov. Thirteen-year-old Kingsley Judoka Caitlyn De'Ath said: "It was a good day, I really enjoyed the session, and loved getting involved. I especially enjoyed the variety of techniques delivered by the coaches."

Kingsley School Judo Club is an open community-based club and welcomes anyone to come along and get involved in starting a judo journey and enjoy this fun creative sport. Sessions are open on Monday Tuesday and Thursday and children can start from just three years of age. For further information contact Simon Ward on email at wards@kingsleyschoolbideford