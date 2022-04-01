News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Gig Racing Returns to North Devon

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:04 PM April 1, 2022
Lyme Regis ahead of Appledore in the Men's Cup Final.

Appledore hosted the return of competitive Gig rowing to the North Devon coast over the weekend. 32 crews battled to be named SuperVets Champions in a gruelling 2-day competition. SuperVets crews are all over 50; the growing number of gig rowers in this category make for a fiercely contested weekend. 

Saturday saw the heats where all crews raced twice, their cumulative finishing scores dictating whether they entered the main Cup Competition or the Plate Race on Sunday. Crowds packed Appledore Quay in the glorious sunshine, but the strong winds made for tricky conditions; excellent practice for the World Championships in the Isles of Scilly next month. 

Appledore men fought hard against long-standing rivals Lyme Regis in the Cup Final but were just beaten in to second place on the home straight; Barnstaple and Torridge lost out in the semi-finals. Salcombe women’s crew have dominated SuperVets rowing for many years but a strong Ilfracombe crew were victorious in this year’s event. Barnstaple Women made the final, whilst Appledore A and Torridge lost out in the semis. 

Lewes Men’s crew were rewarded for their long journey from Sussex by a win in the Plate competition just beating Appledore B; whilst Appledore B women’s crew took the honours in their Plate Race. 

Meanwhile, Appledore Men’s and Women’s A crews travelled to Helford in Cornwall on Saturday for their ‘Mini Scillies’ event. Continuing their strong start to the season the men placed 6th overall, whilst the women came in 13th. 

