Van Rijthoven beat Ukranian Danylo Kalenichenko 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 in Saturday’s final at Tarka Tennis Centre to win his fifth career pro singles title.

The 21-year-old had looked impressive throughout the week, knocking out top seed Antoine Escoffier in the quarter-finals, while Kalenichenko had played through qualifying before working his way through the main draw.

An extremely close first set saw the Dutch player edge it 7-5 in a tie-break, but the Ukrainian who was looking for his third career pro singles title, produced some stunning returns of serve to level the match by capturing the second set 6-3.

Van Rijthoven, who looked in danger of being overrun at the end of the second set, was able to regroup and steam-rolled his way to victory by winning the final set 6-1.

Van Rijthoven said: “I’m really pleased with this win, it was a really good atmosphere to play in, and I have to acknowledge Danylo’s play. His return of serve in the second set was phenomenal, and I’m pleased with the way I reset myself for the final set.”

The doubles final was an all-British affair, with Evan Hoyt and Luke Johnson taking the honours.

They beat Julian Cash and Andrew Watson in a deciding tie break after both pairs took a set each, winning 3-6, 7-6, (10-4).

The ITF World Tennis Tour moves on to Glasgow this week.