Cameron, who lived in Appledore died unexpectedly on December 21. He was aged just 20. The Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner has been informed.

Friends from the worlds of cricket and fishing and former classmates at Bideford College are expected to fill the chapel, which can seat up to 250 mourners.

Cameron played cricket for Bideford CC up until last season. He was due to join North Devon CC for 2020, hooking up with brother Josh who already plays for the Instow club.

Sea angling was another of Cameron's passions. He held a British record for a shore-caught spurdog of 18lbs caught from a mark at Watermouth in January 2018. Spurdogs are members of the shark family.

Nick Rogers, who plays cricket for Hatherleigh and is chairman of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League, said Cameron's death was a 'tragic loss'.

"We were incredibly saddened when we heard of the tragic loss of Cameron Atkinson, when news of his death came to us early in the New Year," said Rogers.

"He was a promising young cricketer who, we understand, had joined North Devon Cricket Club, to follow his brother, having previously played for Bideford.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

A notice published in last week's North Devon Gazette gave details of the funeral arrangements. Mourners were asked to wear bright colours or fishing sweaters at the service.

Neither the coroner's officer or Devon and Cornwall Constabulary have confirmed details of how Cameron died.

Cameron Atkinson is survived by his parents, Andrew and Nikki, and brother Josh. His funeral will take place in the Rowan Chapel at North Devon Crematorium on Thursday, January 23 at 1.40pm.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Appledore or Clovelly lifeboat stations.