Frustrating run continues for Bideford in Devon derby at Tiverton

Bideford’s patchy run of form in Western Counties West continued with a 16-8 defeat at Tiverton.

Bideford have gone three games without a win and will be aiming to avoid a fourth when Truro (4th) visit KGV this Saturday.

Bideford did not take advantage of the strong wind when they had it at Tiverton with only a penalty from Reece Pearn on the board at half time

With Jono Slee and Callum Davies driving the team forward with some aggressive ball carrying, Bideford played better into the wind in the second.

Prop Richard Norman was yellow-carded with 15 minutes to go, which seem to galvanise the team.

Pearn did score a try with two minutes to go, but the missed conversion meant no losing bonus point.

Bradley Goaman, Bideford’s team manager, said it was not a memorable performance from the team, although individuals did stand out at times.

“We had a very average first half be honest,” said Goaman

“We did not really get going and when we did get opportunities to score, we were sloppy with the ball in hand or gave away silly penalties.

“In the second half, we were a lot better and had more energy and looked sharper going forward. We just couldn't break down a resolute Tiverton defence.

“The boys kept going to the end in tricky conditions and credit to them. But we seem to struggle on the road at the minute.

“Jono Slee and Ollie Sanders caught the eye with decent games. Prop Callum Davies was man of the match for an excellent performance.”

Last week at Bideford Rugby Club, a refresher course was undertaken covering CPR and the use of the club’s defibrillator. The aim was to ensure that during activities at the club there is always personnel available in an emergency to carry out this vital first action in saving life.

A total of 15 club members attended the course run by Jays Aim, a charitable organisation established after the tragic death of rugby fanatic Jay Osbourne, who played his rugby here in the South-west at Newton Abbot.

Reece Pearn, playing at Outside Centre, put all 8 points on the scoreboard for Bideford with a try and a penalty kick. - Credit: Kevin Crowl



