Front row injuries cripple Barum after half-time lead

Barnstaple are looking forward to a weekend off in National Two South after sustaining another round of injuries in the 36-12 home defeat by Old Albanians.

Barum finished with 14 men on the pitch after running out of front-row replacements. Prop Martin Dromantas went off after three minutes with suspected concussion and was replaced up front by Mitch Turner.

It didn’t take long for Turner, just back from his last injury lay-off, to also leave the game and he was replaced by Ashlee Crouch. When Crouch also went off 13 minutes into the second half, there were no more front-row replacements to bring on.

“At that stage, we had to go to uncontested scrums for safety reasons,” said Barum’s director of rugby Jeremy Chugg.

The Hertfordshire side were well organised in all departments and another test for an emerging Barnstaple side.

“I seem to say this every week but games like this are great experience for our younger players,” said Chugg. “Old Albanians were sharp outside and at the level we are playing at it does not take long to rack up 20-30 points.

“We actually played pretty well and kept going right to the end.”

Barnstaple played well enough to lead 12-7 at half time thanks to a penalty try and a Dan Lee dot down. Albanians scored five times without reply in the second session.

Defeat means another week on the bottom of the table for Barnstaple, although with little prospect of relegation this season due to a league revamp, the management have little to worry about. Barnstaple’s next outing is the long away trip to Leicester Lions.

The next generation of Barnstaple talent enjoyed a fantastic treat when they travelled to Sandy Park as Guests of Honour for the Exeter Chiefs’ match against Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership.

The day out was reward for the Barum youngsters after they emerged victorious in the Bradfords Building Supplies Community Cup Festival. The team also took part in a mini game on the Sandy Park pitch and then a half-time parade, as the Chiefs recorded a 19-12 win.

Barnstaple v Old Albanians - Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins



