Free handball open day to showcase one of UK’s most exciting sports

Organisers of a free handball open day are hoping to see dozens of young people from across Devon try out one of the UK’s most exciting and fast-growing sports later this month.

The event at The Park Community School Sports Centre in Barnstaple will invite children between the ages of six and 11 to take part in a variety of fun games and activities.

Hosted by England Handball and Bideford Blacks Handball Club, the event is hoped to encourage young people from around the county to consider the sport as an alternative to, or alongside, traditional counterparts like football and netball.

Stacey Andrews, National Partnerships Manager at England Handball, said: “Handball is the most exciting, high scoring, action-packed team sport that you can play, and it’s perfect for boys and girls of all ages.

“Handball is a massive sport in many countries around the world and its presence here is growing fast, with school participation absolutely key to that.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to get along to the open day in Barnstaple for the chance to try handball alongside superb players from Bideford Blacks. It will be the perfect opportunity for children of all abilities.”

The sessions will be free and include a range of activities and games aimed to provide a taste of what the sport is really like.

The open day will take place on Saturday, January 22 with sessions at 10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm, 1-2pm or 2.30-3.30pm. All equipment will be provided.

To book a place and for more information, please contact englandhandball@nobraineragency.co.uk to get hold of the team or call 01925 635599. Alternatively, please call Lee Cullen on 07956 125977 or Tom Houghton on 07794 487842.

The modern form of handball came to prominence in Germany and Scandanavia in the 19th Century, with men’s handball first entering the Olympic arena in 1936 and the women’s game in 1976.

The adult game involves teams of seven players (six outfield and one goalkeeper), who pass the ball using their hands with the ultimate aim of throwing it into the opposing goal. A simple formula and brilliant fun.

Bideford Handball Open Day - Credit: Bideford Handball



