North Devon skipper Tom Popham won the toss, opted to bat, and promptly saw openers Dan Bowser and Jay Rothery both returned to the pavilion, by Charlie Sheen and Ross Acton respectively, each having scored nine, with 34 runs on the board.

The loss of Adrian Isherwood for 15 - the Australian fell to a Leon Horn catch off the bowling of Gary Chappell - left the Instow men 51-3 and it was soon 70-4 as Ben Howe fell, caught by Kian Burns off the bowling of his brother Tallan Burns, for a 24-ball 22.

The fifth wicket fell with the score on 95 with Jack Moore trapped leg before by Chappell for 15. It was soon 105-7 following the loss of, first Josh King, run out for three by a Leon Horn throw and then Jack Popham was caught behind by wicketkeeper Tim Piper off the bowling off Craig Penberthy for two.

The eighth wicket added what would prove a crucial 23 runs as Tom Popham and Joe Kelly took the total to 128 when Popham was caught by Chappell off another Penberthy ball for a 26-ball, four boundary, 32.

The last two wickets saw just three runs added with Fred King (0) and Joe Kelly (13) the last batsmen at the crease leaving wicketkeeper James Tyson as the not out batsman with one, as North Devon were bowled out for 131 with one ball of their 20 overs remaining.

Charlie Sheen (3-27), Gary Chappell (2-16), Craig Penberthy (2-28), Tallan Burns (1-20) and Ross Acton (1-24), were the Bradninch wicket takers.

The visitor's run chase was hit by the loss of Charlie Sheen, bowled by Josh King off the third ball of the innings without troubling the scorers.

Kian Burns was next in - and out - caught by Tom Popham off Jack Moore for five and, when Bradninch skipper Gary Chappell was caught by Josh King off the first ball he faced from Jack Popham, the visitors were 27-3.

That got up to 47-4 before the loss of Leon Horn, caught Josh King, bowled Fred King for five and the home side were really on top when Ross Acton was bowled by Adrian Isherwood for a fourth ball duck leaving Bradninch 52-5.

That quickly became 54-6 as Tallan Burns was trapped leg before by Isherwood and a run later saw the end of Will Squire, caught Ben Howe, bowled Fred King for one.

The fall of wickets continued as Thom Bunker fell to a catch behind by James Tyson off Fred King to leave the reply 56-8 and, eight runs later, Josh Farley was bowled Fred King for a second ball duck to leave Bradninch 64-9 and a long way shy of the required total.

However, just as North Devon had done the day before in their league game, the final pair for Bradninch began to chip away at the required total.

Tim Piper, who had launched the reply, was still there and he went on to top score in the contest with 74 from just 59 deliveries, hitting 10 fours.

However, he was out to the second delivery of the penultimate over leaving last man Craig Penberthy the not out batsman on one.

Piper and Penberthy (1no) added 32 for the final wicket, but it was too little, too late for the Mid Devon men leaving North Devon to plan their Finals Day exploits.

In terms of the home bowling effort; Fred King was the match-winner with a return of 4-11 from four overs. Adrian Isherwood (2-16 from four) and Josh King (2-19 from 3.2), (Jack Moore (1-19 from four) and Jack Popham (1-27 from three), were the other wicket takers.