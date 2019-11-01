Phil Brand, Guy Cockroft and Ash Thorne were particularly wasteful in the first half, as the scoreline remained blank.

But Matt Brown denied the visitors with some classy tackling, and Cockroft finally opened the scoring before half time.

Captain David Orr asked his side to put more pressure on the PGSOB goalkeeper in the second half, and they did just that with three more goals.

Reuben Windley got his first for the club after an energetic run from left-back, with Orr finishing off a simple passing move for the third goal.

Cockroft completed the scoring with his second goal, but the Reds could have had more were it not for an off-day from their forward line.

North Devon travel to Dart in Totnes for a traditionally difficult fixture this weekend, but their form and confidence should give them a strong chance of another victory.