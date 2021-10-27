Fine form for a rejuvenated South Molton
Conrad Sutcliffe
South Molton won 27-12 at Salcombe to make it four three wins in the last four starts on the way up to sixth in the Devon One table.
Molton to Salcombe is one of the longest away days in Devon One and it took the Men in Black some time to run off the two-and-a-half hour trip.
A 60-metre interception try put Salcombe on the board first and sparked South Molton into life.
George Down smashed his way over with speed, power and a side-step for Molton’s first try. Jake Cook kicked the conversion for a 7-5 half-time lead.
Molton’s forwards went through the phases after the restart and five metres out sent the ball out Nick Bain to go over.
Julian Taylor added a third try that Cook converted. Young hooker Ben Keylock swooped for the fourth try and a South Molton bonus point.
