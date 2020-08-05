Some of the measures in place at Falcons Gym Academy. Some of the measures in place at Falcons Gym Academy.

Gymnastics clubs in England were given the green light to reopen from Saturday, July 25, with Falcons being one.

The club has been keeping members active and engaged with online sessions over the course of the coronavirus lockdown.

While the return to training may be different to what members have been used to, coaching director Mike Beagley said he was confident the measures in place allow for a safe return.

“We are over the moon to be given the green light by the Government to return,” said Beagley.

“I am so proud of how the club and our members have adapted to the lockdown, but we can’t wait to get back into the gym and the sport we love.

“We have really tried our best during lockdown to keep all of the members continually informed about what has been going on, I have had Zoom meetings with all 85 squad gymnasts and parents to explain the process of what the new normal will look like. A presentation has gone out to all of our other members with the information needed.

“To keep engaged with the parents and gymnasts during this period has been really important for the family that we all see Falcons as.

“We are just so excited to open our doors again and while the experience will be different for both gymnasts and coaches, we’re confident that the measures we have put in place will allow for a safe return.

“There have been many dark days and I would personally like to thank all the parents that have been so supportive of the gym, also my coaches that have missed doing the thing they love.

“It’s more than a job, it’s a passion. It’s great that the Falcons family will once again come together.”

British Gymnastics president, Helen Phillips MBE, added: “The hard work of all the staff and coaches at Falcons Gym Academy is superb to see and it is great news that they are ready to welcome their gymnasts back to the sport that they love.

“Many young gymnasts have missed their friends and clubmates terribly over the past four months and will be overjoyed to be going back to their local club. All across the country, so many clubs have done amazing work to get ready to reopen in a Covid-safe environment.

“It’s time to get back to gymnastics, renew friendships and get active. Gymnastics is community sport and our clubs are at the heart of it.”