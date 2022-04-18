News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Easter weekend local football results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:31 PM April 18, 2022
Friday & Saturday 
Southern League Division One South
Bideford 0 Cirencester Town 2
Melksham Town 1 Barnstaple Town 2

Toolstation Western Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 0 Wellington 4 

South-West Peninsula League 
Holsworthy 1 Okehampton Argyle 2 
Torrington 2 Torridgeside 0 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E 
Newtown 2 North Molton Sports Club 1 

North Devon Football League  
Premier 
Braunton 2nds 3 Hartland Clovelly 5 
Fremington 2 Bradworthy 1 

Senior 
Chittlehampton 1 Combe Martin 4 
Shebbear United 1 Eastside 2 
Torridgeside 2nds 0 Braunton 3rds 3 
Torrington 2nds 2 Landkey Town 1 
Shamwickshire Rovers 3 Appledore Lions 1 

Intermediate One  
Appledore 2nds 2 Woolsery 1 
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 3 Kingsley Wizards 6 
Lynton 5 SAS Equalizers 0 

Intermediate Two 
Braunton 4ths 2 Bideford 2nds 3 
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 3 Kingsley Park 1 
Torridgeside 3rds 0 Combe Martin 2nds 6 

Intermediate Three  
Bradworthy 2nds 0 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 

Easter Monday 

Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town  0 Plymouth Parkway 4 
Willand Rovers 1 Bideford 2 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 4 Cadbury Heath 1 

South-West Peninsula League 
Holsworthy 5 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1 
Brixham 5 Torridgeside 1 
Okehampton Argyle 1 Crediton United 0 
Torpoint Athletic 5 Torrington 2 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E 
Alphington 3 Braunton 1 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

