Easter weekend local football results
- Credit: Archant
Friday & Saturday
Southern League Division One South
Bideford 0 Cirencester Town 2
Melksham Town 1 Barnstaple Town 2
Toolstation Western Premier
Ilfracombe Town 0 Wellington 4
South-West Peninsula League
Holsworthy 1 Okehampton Argyle 2
Torrington 2 Torridgeside 0
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E
Newtown 2 North Molton Sports Club 1
North Devon Football League
Premier
Braunton 2nds 3 Hartland Clovelly 5
Fremington 2 Bradworthy 1
Senior
Chittlehampton 1 Combe Martin 4
Shebbear United 1 Eastside 2
Torridgeside 2nds 0 Braunton 3rds 3
Torrington 2nds 2 Landkey Town 1
Shamwickshire Rovers 3 Appledore Lions 1
Intermediate One
Appledore 2nds 2 Woolsery 1
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 3 Kingsley Wizards 6
Lynton 5 SAS Equalizers 0
Intermediate Two
Braunton 4ths 2 Bideford 2nds 3
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 3 Kingsley Park 1
Torridgeside 3rds 0 Combe Martin 2nds 6
Intermediate Three
Bradworthy 2nds 0 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds
Easter Monday
Most Read
- 1 Look out - the speed guns are about
- 2 Charges for DIY waste disposal at recycling centres stopped
- 3 At last - amid all the doom some good news - Tim Jones
- 4 Ilfracombe Golf Club’s Dean to take early retirement - Dave Griffin
- 5 150 new homes approved for Landkey despite 'overbuild' concerns
- 6 Explosions heard as fire rips through Umberleigh barn
- 7 Torrington unites in a bid to keep painting in town
- 8 Fancy a dream sailing trip - here's your chance
- 9 Controversial 161 home development in Fremington deferred by planners
- 10 Downsizing couple gets the ‘feel good factor’ with open-plan bungalow
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 0 Plymouth Parkway 4
Willand Rovers 1 Bideford 2
Toolstation Western Premier
Ilfracombe Town 4 Cadbury Heath 1
South-West Peninsula League
Holsworthy 5 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1
Brixham 5 Torridgeside 1
Okehampton Argyle 1 Crediton United 0
Torpoint Athletic 5 Torrington 2
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E
Alphington 3 Braunton 1