Jon Sapwell (75) and Mark Phillips (70) had top scored for Saints in their tally of 260 for six.

Keeping the runs down was an issue for North Devon, although Ayre bowled nine overs for 27 runs and got opener Sapwell out after taking off the keeping gloves and handing them to Windley.

Having dipped to 14 for two in reply with both openers gone, Ayre (87) and Windley (64) made a 124-run dent in the deficit.

Ayre and Kalsi (52no) added another 98, leaving James Thomas (17no) to take North Devon to victory with nearly three overs to spare.

Marten Stanbury spun his way to a five-wicket haul as Bideford II made light work of beating Countess Wear.

Take out 29 from Kav Dias and 23 for Darren Rice and there was not a lot from the rest as the Wear were dismissed for 79.

Countess Wear were 74 for five then collapsed in a heap as Stanbury (5-24), Tim Cooke (1-8) and Steve Bond (1-8) wheeled away.

Bideford needed 23.2 overs to complete a seven-wicket win. Opener Pete Stevens (25) top scored.

Bideford are at home to old rivals North Devon this Saturday.