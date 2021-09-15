Dramatic fightback victory for Bideford

Published: 12:00 AM September 15, 2021

Bideford came back from 25-5 down midway through the first half to beat Burnham-on-Sea 40-39 on the KGV playing field.

Back-row forward Dean Folland scored a try hat-trick to help Bideford turn the game around, but that wasn’t quite enough to win it.

What won it for Bideford was their superiority in the scrums, which earned them two penalty tries in the second half. It was the second of those tries that put Bideford ahead in the last five minutes.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said work is still needed on one-on-one tackling to stop opposing sides running through them. Other than that he had nothing but praise for the team.

“When you go that far behind in the first 20 minutes we could easily have folded, but we kept fighting,” said Goaman.

“The turning point in the game was a Dean Folland try just before half time and another try after the second-half restart.

“The players deserve a lot of credit for an outstanding come back in the second half. And the forwards were immense.”

Goaman said Folland had to be the man of the match with Will Copp, who scored the other try, not far behind. Reece Pearn kicked the conversions.

Bideford have a tough trip to Chard this Saturday and plenty to do in their preparations.

“We have lots to work to do on our defence as our tackling in the first 20 minutes was not good enough,” said Goaman.

“Credit to the opposition though as they had serious pace in the back line, which we struggled to cope with in that first half.”

Torrington came a proper cropper against Exeter Athletic in a one-sided encounter at Donnacroft.

Athletic won the Devon One encounter 60-7 that underlined their credentials as promotion challengers this season.

South Molton return to the fray in Devon One this Saturday with a tricky trip to New Cross.

The Kingsteignton-based side are two from two so far in the league and will be a test for Molton, especially after the men in black had the afternoon off last Saturday in a division with an odd number of teams.