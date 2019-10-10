The ladies' doubles tournament, which was first played in 2004, was held at the centre's indoor courts as a result of bad weather.

Rock Park's Jenny Doig and Cath Andrews were the overall winners, beating Jinny Stapley from Braunton and Ilfracombe's Ally Poore to claim their trophies, donated by Govier's widower, Gordon.

The match was played using level scoring, and the close contest saw Doig and Andrews win a championship tie break 10-7 in the third set.

Both players have won the trophy before, with Doig winning with Stapley in 2017 and Andrews winning with Poore in 2016.

The morning's matches were played in two boxes, using a sliding handicap to level out variations in the standards of play, and make the matches more competitive.

The tournament raised £120 for North Devon Hospice.