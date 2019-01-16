A festival first round was trialled in the Servicemaster T20 Devon Cup last season with mixed results.

League officials feel festivals are the way ahead for all the T20 competitions under their umbrella and have made them mandatory in the Cornithian Cup and the new competition for teams in the E, F G and H Divisions.

Three teams will play each other on the same day at the same venue to determine a qualifier for round two.

Match winners are awarded three points, a tie is worth two points and there is a point for the losers. If two teams finish level on points at the top of the table, the qualifier will be decided on net run rate.

Ed Leverton, the league secretary, said the expansion of the cups to include lower-level teams was a welcome move.

He added: “It is particularly refreshing to note that many second XI cricketers will be experiencing cup competition cricket in the league for the first time.

“At the moment the competition for teams in the E to H Divisions is without a sponsor.

“It has been very much a new idea, to hold this competition, and the league would love to be able to find a sponsor for it.

“If there is someone, maybe a small business enterprise, interested in a sponsorship could they contact Richard Stevenson.”

The draw for the Servicemaster T20 Devon Cup was published prior to Christmas. The remaining draws have only just been released.

The Corinthian Cup festival pools due to be played by June 2 are (host club first):

Pool One: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton, Paignton II, Ipplepen.

Pool Two: Cullompton, Sidmouth II, Shaldon Optimists.

Pool Three: Ottery St Mary, Kenn, Honiton.

Pool Four: Whitchurch, Bridestowe, Braunton.

Pool Five: Stoke Gabriel, Plymstock, Brixham.

Pool Six: Exmouth II, Kentisbeare, South Devon CC,

Pool Seven: Upottery, Heathcoat II, Alphington.

Pool Eight: Ashburton, Shobrooke Park, Torquay II.

Pool Nine: Kilmington, Thorverton, Seaton.

Finals day, two semis and the final, will be hosted at Bovey Tracey CC on Sunday, August 4. The reserve date is Sunday, August 25.

Thirteen teams have entered the E-H Cup, which is still looking for a sponsor.

First-round festivals have to be out of the way by June 30. The final is scheduled to take place at Shaldon on Sunday, August 11.

Pool One: Uplyme, Sidbury. Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.

Pool Two: Seaton II, Upottery II, Topsham St James.

Pool Three: Cheriton Fitzpaine, Braunton II, Chagford.

Pool Four: Shaldon II, Ipplepen, Ivybridge II and Exeter III.