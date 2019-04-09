Devon v Somerset Second XI at North Devon CC, Instow. Picture: Matt Smart Devon v Somerset Second XI at North Devon CC, Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

Tim Rouse, Sam Young and Tom Lammonby all cracked half-centuries as Somerset posted 274 for six in their 50-over allocation.

Devon were all out for exactly 200 in reply, no one making more than skipper Matt Thompson (56).

Next best with a rapid 32 not out was North Devon’s Josh King.

King hit Ben Green for two sixes in the same over – while Dan Goodey biffed a quickfire 27 off 19 balls in a stand of 53 for the ninth wicket.

Devon’s pre-season preparations continue this Sunday when they face Exeter University at Sidmouth.

North Devon paceman Jack Popham has been named in Devon’s 12 for the University fixture, however he is doubtful due to a groin strain.

Popham pulled up after bowling nine balls for North Devon in the defeat by Werrington last Saturday.

Dom Bess in action for Somesert Second XI against Devon at North Devon CC, Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

