Torrie were down to the bare bones of a squad and only had 17 players to travel.

Torrington had run out of replacements five minutes into the game and hooker Chris Reid was on his way to hospital to have a badly broken nose treated.

Tries from backs Billy Cockwill (2), Tom Scantlebury and debutant Tom Early earned Torrie the bonus point with Tom Gooch slotting three conversions.

Replacement Steve Turner was Torrie's man of the match.

The width of a post denied newly promoted Ilfracombe a win over Totnes as a kickable penalty drifted inches wide and allowed the away team to escape with a 19-17 win.

Ilfracombe had taken the lead in the opening minutes, after a neat chip over the top from fly-half Dermot Dalton allowed winger Radford Chugg to dot down. Dalton added the extras. That was Chugg's last involvement in the game, as he suffered a dislocated elbow soon after.

Totnes gained a foothold with a try out wide, before Dalton added a penalty for Ilfracombe for a 10-5 half-time lead.

After the break Totnes scored under the sticks to take a 12-10 lead. Ilfracombe quickly got ahead again with a solo effort from winger Max Davies. Dalton added the extras for a 17-12 lead. I

llfracombe tried to press their advantage home and kept Totnes hemmed in, but a spilled ball allowed them to race to the other end of the field and take a 19-17 lead.

Ilfracombe dominated in the final minutes and won a last-gasp penalty that could have won the game had it gone over.

The shot went wide by a whisker amid confusing scenes as a Totnes player illegally charged the kick, thinking it was a conversion.

Ilfracombe thought the kick should be retaken, but the referee blew for full time instead.

John Bates, the Ilfracombe team manager, said: "It was frustrating to lose a game we should have won.

"The fact we played poorly and still outplayed the opposition is a real positive, because when we actually kick into gear we will worry every team in this division.

"We have come on leaps and bounds from the last time we were in Devon One and we know we have many more gears to go through.

"We're blooding lots of new players and they are looking better each week, so we are looking forward to every game from now on."