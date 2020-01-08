Ilfracombe v Torrington in Devon One. Picture: Rob Newall Ilfracombe v Torrington in Devon One. Picture: Rob Newall

Torrie defended bravely against a dominant Combe side, who were kicking themselves after countless opportunities to win the game went begging.

Torrington opened the scoring with a Tom Gooch penalty from 40 metres, which was as close as they got to the Combe try line in the first half.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half with a try from winger Max Davies, after sustained pressure created an overlap. Fly-half Rob Holmes converted.

Shortly after the break, Combe were pressing once again, but a spilled ball in the Torrington 22 allowed their winger Tom Scantlebury to hack all the way up the pitch and touch down for a 10-7 lead.

That was extended to 15-7 in similar circumstances after another dropped ball during an Ilfracombe attack was hacked through for Torrington by Blaine Quinlan, who went over in the corner.

Peter Gammon hit back for Ilfracombe with 20 minutes remaining, by evading most of the Torrington defence to score. Holmes added the extras to make it a one-point game.

There followed a sustained period of pressure from the home side, where three penalties were missed to win the game, as well as numerous opportunities on the try line that went begging.

When the whistle went, it sparked joyous scenes from the Torrington squad, who similarly squeaked home by two points in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

John Bates, the Ilfracombe team manager, said it was hard to swallow a defeat after playing so well.

"It was a very good performance by our lads, but still a very tough result to accept," said Bates.

"We were dominant in terms of possession, territory, line-outs and the breakdown.

"Torrington, defended manfully and when they were presented with an opportunity to go the length of the field they did so for their two tries."

Narrow defeats are in danger of becoming a habit for Ilfracombe as this was not their first this season,

"It is frustrating not to turn our dominance into wins because this is the sixth game of the season we've lost by less than three points," said Bates.

"And in each of them we've had ample opportunities to win it. However, it shows we certainly belong among the decent teams in this division.

"The last time we were in Devon One, we were being outclassed each week. That's not happening this season at all. We are playing some great rugby and but for the bounce of the ball or the width of the post, we'd be comfortably in mid-table.

"This is a new squad coming together, so the more we play together the better we'll get. So we're really looking forward to the rest of the season and beyond that."

Ilfracombe are away to Totnes this Saturday. Torrington are at home to New Cross.