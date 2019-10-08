Torrie ran out of fit replacements before the end of the game and with their bench wiped out and no front-row cover left had to ask for uncontested scrums.

The Plymouth side had established an early lead that Torrie, despite their best efforts, couldn't come back from.

Mike Wigley and Harvey Hill scored push-over tries for Torrington. Skipper Tom Gooch kicked a penalty and a conversion.

Ilfracombe gave Buckfastleigh a scare before conceding a 24-22 defeat at Silver Street.

Buckfastleigh shot into a 21-5 half-time lead and were looking to shoot further ahead in the second half.

Ilfracombe hit back with three unanswered tries and Bucks were glad of a solitary penalty for remaining in front.

Ilfracombe have no game in Devon One this Saturday.