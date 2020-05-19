Bideford’s Jack Ford is pictured in the North Devon League section as the competition’s young player of the year.

Ford scored 582 league runs – including 153 in a game against Ilfracombe – on his way to winning the William Basford Cup.

Hatherleigh’s achievement in winning the Division One title for the sixth successive season also warrants a mention.

Barnstaple and Pilton occupy almost all of page 95 where their North Devon KO Cup win over Bideford is accompanied by a photo of Lee Cole’s triumphant side.

Barnstaple and Pilton's North Devon KO Cup-winning side.

For the first time in its 125-year history the Devon Cricket Yearbook has been published online using page-turner software to recreate the feel of a real book digitally.

In recent years the DCB yearbook is edited and printed in time for distribution to clubs at the Tolchards Devon Cricket League’s pre-season meeting in Exeter. Because cricket has been suspended until further notice due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the league meeting did not take place.

Conrad Sutcliffe, the Gazette’s long-serving cricket writer, has been editing and producing the yearbook since 2001. He said it made sense to publish on-line for the first time.

“Rather than have hundreds of yearbook copies gathering dust, the book has been converted into an on-line read using page-turner software,” said Sutcliffe.

Jack Ford was the North Devon League's young player of the year.

“The yearbook is a chronicle of cricket in Devon, something that can be referenced by cricket lovers for years to come.

“Cricket is a game steeped in who did what and when, probably more so than any other game apart from golf. The yearbook is where they can be looked up.

“And for young county players, cup winners and league champions it is a permanent memento of their best days on a cricket pitch.

“It simply was not practical to print huge numbers of year books this year, but by putting it online the record is there. And there will be a limited edition print run when the time is right to ensure archive copies are available in years to come.”

Between the covers are 132 pages of reports and analysis on all the Devon teams, from the county club through the age groups all the way down to the under-11 boys’ team.

There is a full round-up of women’s county cricket – and the over-50s and over-60s have a section dedicated to them.

Devon League secretary Ed Leverton has penned his final report before retiring this summer and handing over administration matters to David Sheppard, who lives near Hatherleigh.

One of the functions of the yearbook is as a chronicle of cricket in Devon, which means all the significant competitions across the county are recorded in detail.

Devon Cricket Board staff members working with clubs and in the community present a review of their activities later in the yearbook.

James Kemp, the North Devon club and community coach, looks back at his first year serving young cricketers in the area at schools and at clubs.

The final section of the yearbook contains obituaries of significant cricketers past and present who have died since the last 2019 edition was published.

To look at the book go to www.devoncricket.co.uk and follow the signposting.