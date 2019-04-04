Devon have two 50-over warm-up games and a T20 trial day before the season proper gets under way.

The game against Somerset is followed by the traditional match against University of Exeter at Sidmouth on April 15.

The emphasis switches to T20 cricket on April 22 with a full day of crash-bang-wallop cricket at Seaton.

Devon reached the semi-final of the Unicorns T20 competition and were beaten finalists in the 50-over KO Cup competition.

Gone from the squad of players used are skipper Josh Bess, who has retired, Bradninch all-rounder Gary Chappell and Scott Barlow. Chappell and Barlow don’t wish to be considered this season.

Two new faces in the side are Somerset Academy pair Ned Leonard and Kasey Aldridge. Both will be making their Devon debuts on Sunday

Aldridge, a 6ft 4ins fast bowler, took six wickets in the match on his England U19 debut in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Leonard, who at 16 is two years younger than Aldridge, was talent spotted playing for Middlesex at under-14 level.

North Devon CC seam bowler Josh King has been included in the side. Club-mate Jack Popham, who has had two wretched seasons blighted by injuries, sits this one out but will feature against the University next Sunday.

Devon v Somerset II: M W Thompson (St Fagins), J A Stephens (Falmouth), L J Lewis (Heathcoat), M Pugh (Torquay), D R Pyle (Heathcoat), K L Aldridge (Brislington), E O Leonard (Bridgwater), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), D J Goodey (Plymouth), T R J Codd (Bovey), M W Hancock (Sidmouth), J V King (North Devon).

North Devon make moves

North Devon have lured Josh Atkinson along the cost from A Division side Bideford for the summer ahead.

Atkinson follows team-mate Fred King, who made the same move a little while ago.

Atkinson picked up 14 league wickets last season and batted down the order.