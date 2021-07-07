Five-star Leonard leads Devon past Dorset

Published: 9:00 AM July 7, 2021

Ned Leonard took five wickets and had a big hand in the fall of a sixth as Devon forced their way into the last eight of the NCA KO Trophy with a six-run win over Dorset in their final group game.

Calum Haggett (70) and Matt Thompson (41) put on 88 for the third wicket in a key stand for Devon.

A total of 170 for five in 44 rain-reduced overs may not have looked that many for Dorset to chase, but appearances can be deceptive.

Dorset found runs just as hard to come by on a rainy day and even two target recalculations due to stoppages did not help them enough to win the game.

Dorset got down to the final over from man of the match Haggett needing 13 to win and were bowled out going for them with two balls to go.

Waiting for Devon in the last eight are Berkshire. The game has been fixed for July 18 at Sidmouth CC.

Devon 170-5 (C J Haggett 70no, M W Thompson 41; H Broderick 3-27), Dorset 137 (J Gordon 45, S R Woodruff 26; E O Leonard 5-15, J R Popham 2-20). Devon (2pts) bt Dorset (0) by 6 runs. Revised target 144 in 32 overs

Devon launch their three-day campaign this Sunday when they face Herefordshire at Brockhampton.

Sandford’s Adam Small and Plympton’s Elliot Hamilton, both batters, are in the 12 for the first time.

Ben Green, the Somerset all-rounder who is dual-registered with Devon, is available and will play.

North Devon paceman Jack Popham, who had two wickets in the KO Cup win over Dorset, has been rested to keep him fresh for the semi-final against Berkshire on July 18.

Devon (from): J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), M W Thompson (Port Talbot), C J Haggett (Bridgwater), E H Hamilton (Plympton), B G F Green (Exeter), B A Beaumont (Cornwood), S O Read (Exeter), D J Goodey (Pymouth), F Sabir (West Bromwich Dartmouth), A J Small (Sandford), E O Leonard (Bridgwater), E W O Middleton (Exeter).