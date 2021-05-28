Devon set for National Counties Cup opener against Herefordshire

Published: 12:36 PM May 28, 2021

North Devon's Jack Popham missed out on a place in the 12-man Devon squad to face Herefordshire - Credit: Matt Smart

Devon have named a 12-man squad for Sunday’s National Counties Cup pool opener against Herefordshire at Instow (11am).





Devon have four pool games – two home and two away – and need to finish in the top two if they are going to qualify for the quarter-final knockout stages. The other teams in Devon’s group are Cornwall, Dorset and Wiltshire.

The 12 includes former England under-19 all-rounder Calum Haggett, who has been recruited by Devon as a match professional this season.

Haggett played for Somerset and Kent during 10 years on the first-class circuit. He has been brought in to add some experience to a youthful squad in a transitional season.

Also new to the Devon ranks is 19-year-old left-arm spinner Fahad Sabir, who plays in the Birmingham Premier League for West Bromwich Dartmouth. He went through the Warwickshire youth system from age 13 upwards.

North Devon paceman Jack Popham was in contention for a place in the side, but did not make the final 12.

The game is the first in charge for new captain Jamie Stephens, who has taken over from Alex Barrow.

As work commitments will limit former Somerset batsman Barrow to just a handful of one-day games this season, the Devon management has gone for Stephens as a permanent replacement.

Devon (from): J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), M W Thompson (Port Talbot), J H G Degg (Plymouth), E W O Hamilton (Exeter), C J Haggett (Bridgwater), B A Beaumont (Cornwood), E H Hamilton (Plympton), S O Read (Exeter), J D Horler (Exmouth), D J Goodey (Plymouth), H M Whitlock (Bovey Tracey), F Sabir (West Bromwich Dartmouth).