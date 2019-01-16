The new person will be responsible for the maintenance of the league’s playing regulations and rules. They will be an integral part of the league’s management committee, which meets nine times a year.

Ray Allen, who has been the playing regulations and rules secretary for the past two years, announced at the management meeting prior to Christmas that he was standing down.

Nick Rogers, the league chairman, paid tribute to Allen, saying: “We are extremely grateful to Ray, who undertook a major review of the league’s rules and regulations, for all of his hard work.”

League secretary Ed Leverton said since Allen made his decision to go a number have clubs have written to the league thanking him for his contribution.

A job description has been prepared for the new post holder. Leverton said it would suit a well-organised person with previous experience of working with the playing rules of a sports organisation.

“Making sure that the league’s playing offer is relevant to those who play is vital to the successful growth of the league,” said Leverton.

“The role of the playing regulations and rules secretary is incredibly important to that,” he said.

A volunteer role description can be found on the Devon Cricket Board website. Expressions of interest should be emailed to Leverton at secretary@devoncricketleague.co.uk by Tuesday, February 5, 2019.