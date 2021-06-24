Hatherleigh, Braunton win, but Barnstaple & Pilton are beaten

Published: 10:32 AM June 24, 2021

Hatherleigh are off the bottom of the Devon League Premier Division after defeating Cornwood by five wickets in the basement tussle.

The Corns recovered from a middle-order collapse, that saw skipper Jackson Thompson (39) among the casualties as they plummeted from 79 for two to 99 for six, to make 171 all out.

Ryan Rickard led the fightback with 59 not out – seven fours, two sixes – and was the only batter to last long against Charlie Nielson (2-37), Eddie Jones (3-21) and Paul Heard (2-10 off 9).

Hatherleigh were in all sorts of trouble themselves at 18 for three in reply after early difficulties against Adam Goodliffe (2-30) and Matt Skeemer (2-34). A running total of 51 for four with Tino Mutombodzi just out for 25 was hardly an improvement!

At 89 for five with Jasper Presswell (17) on the way back to the pavilion, the game was in the balance. Cornwood’s sixth-wicket pair of Ryan Davies and Heard had other ideas.

Davies might have had a 26-run head start on Heard, but the newcomer quickly made inroads into the deficit.

Davies got to 50 first, but Heard was hard on his heels as their stand took Hatherleigh within three runs of victory. Heard was on 44 by then and brought up his half-century by launching Goodliffe for six to win the match.

Defeat puts Cornwood in the basement spot previously occupied by Hatherleigh, who have moved eight points ahead of them.

Mark Lake, the Cornwood captain, said his side were almost ‘always in control’ of with the ball and ‘fully deserved’ the win.

Lake added: “Cornwood came at us hard with the ball and took some early wickets, but a sensible partnership between Jasper and Ryan got in back in control.

“Ryan and Paul both played really well and took the game away from them in a matter of overs with some clean hitting.”

*Braunton beat Ottery St Mary by 68 runs in a rain-affected game to move ahead of Exeter 2nd XI and up to third in the C East table.

Skipper Callum Mitchell set the right example with 69 off 75 balls – 10 fours and two sixes – in his side’s 45-over total of 219 all out.

By the time Mitchell was dismissed he had put on 63 with Tom Robotham (30) for the fourth wicket.

Jamie Lathwell (20), Jon Baglow (19) and Andy Norman (21) all chipped in down the order.

Will Harrison (3-53) was Ottery’s leading wicket taker. Matt Jeacock, Luke Tierney and Harsha Liyanage kept the runs below four an over.

Ottery were soon in trouble 10 for five after an early battering from James Lake (3-25) and Jamie Lathwell (2-23). Four batters came and went without managing a run between them.

Skipper Alex Clements dug in for 39 off 105 balls and with brother Jody (26) at the other end the score advanced to 62 for six. Steve Moore (2-17) finally prised out the captain.

Tom Jeacock (46) took Ottery most of the rest of the way to an eventual total of 141 all out, which was well short of a rain-revised target of 210 to win in 43 overs.

*Barnstaple & Pilton were 85-run losers in the bottom-against-top tussle with Alphington & Countess Wear in D Division East.

Skipper James Bogue reeled off a second successive league century in A&CW’s 247 for seven total.

Bogue, fresh from taking a ton off Uplyme, hit 107 off 109 balls with nine fours and two sixes next to his name.

Matthew Taylor made 25 opening up and put on 59 with his captain after Mark Halse was run-out by bowler Giles Bashford without facing a ball. Dave Jarvis (27) put on 90 for the third wicket with his captain.

Although Joe Hastie (4-57) got Bogue out at 93 for seven, the runs kept coming from Richard Reardon (38no) and Jon Heaver (22no).

Barnstaple & Pilton lost their first three wickets for 25 runs on the board and faced an uphill struggle after that.

James Poole (48) and Charlie Holm (36) put on 71 for the fourth B&P wicket, which was as good as it got in a total of 162 for nine.

Pick of the bowlers with three wickers each were Dylan Spicer (3-27) and Jon Hill (3-29).

Barnstaple & Pilton are winless at the bottom of the table and 32 points adrift of safety.