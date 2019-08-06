If they win the top-of-the-table clash against second-placed Sidmouth III this Saturday the divisional title will be theirs with three games to spare.

North Devon struggled at first against the bowling of Nalin Chouhan (6-49), but recovered from 81 for four to make 300 all out.

The stand that hauled them round was one of 147 for the firth wicket hoisted by Ed Yeo (82) and James Thomas (89). Jay Rothery (38) chipped in.

Ian Hughes hit 54 off 98 balls as Woodbury and NSC reached 140 for four in reply. Then the wheels fell off. Three wickets fell on 140 then three more on 176, which was as far as Woodbury got.

Wickets were shared with two each for George Gibbs, Rothery, Jonny Green and Rikki Kelly.

Bideford II beat Upottery II by 123-runs in a high-scoring affair.

Openers James Hayter (117) and Connor Nash (138) both made centuries as Bideford racked up 377 for four. Ian Hayter weighed in with 48.

Peter-John Kaal (99), Simon Durrant (46) and Dan Stevens (61) were the main run getters for Upottery, who replied with 254 for three.

Hatherleigh II stayed on course for promotion in the D Division West with a convincing 116-run win over lowly Kenn.

Jasper Presswell took out his frustrations at being left out of the first team by smashing 12 fours on his way to a top score of 84 not out in Hatherleigh's total of 284 for six.

Presswell was involved in stands worth 157 during his stay.

Skipper Danny Forrester was not far behind on 81 and shared a stand of 117 with Adam Quick before Presswell got going.

Joss Farr (4-61) had Quick and Forrester in his collection of wickets.

A break for rain left Kenn a target of 266 to win in 42 overs. They only made it as far as 149.

Matt Wonnacott (42) and Ben Chaloner (30) had the only scores of note for Kenn, who slumped from 133 for five to 149 all out.

Six Hatherleigh bowlers bagged wickets. Eddie Jones spun out three and there were two for Niall Leahy and Presswell.

Hatherleigh sit second in a division with three promotion places.