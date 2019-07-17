The odds always favoured North Devon after Joe Kelly reeled off a century in their total of 319 for five.

After Ed Yeo (37) got North Devon started, Kelly (108) and Jack Hockin (70) put on 185 for the third wicket. Fred King (45) was at the other end from Kelly in a supplementary stand of 52.

Ottery were done and dusted at 38 for four - King (2-41) among the wickets - and the only question left was how long they could last.

Luke Tierney (49) and Tom Jeacock (30) put on 66 for the fifth wicket and bits and pieces took the tally to 160 all out.

David Hartley (3-28) removed Tierney and Jeacock, which left Simon Wright (4-15) to tidy up the rest.

Bideford II were second best by five wickets away to Woodbury and Newton St Cyres.

Bits and pieces got Bideford to 161 all out - the best of them scored by openers John Weeks (30), Pete Stevens (34) and Keith Berry (25).

Cameron Atkinson (2-24) had the best bowling figures for Bideford, Tim Cooke's (0-26) were decent too, but Lloyd Lowman's 44 not out ensured no surprises.

Hatherleigh II dispatched Whitchurch II by 136 runs in the D West derby clash at Holsworthy Road.

Dan Forrester (84) and Eddie Jones (32) were the main run getters in Hatherleigh's total of 228 for eight.

Jabez Weale (26) and Tom Strawbridge (26) put on 55 in a hurry at the end.

Whitchurch opener Ben Powell soon found himself fighting a rearguard action as batters came and went at the other end to Weale (2-20), Strawbridge (2-23) and Charlie Presswell (5-19).

Powell was eighth out on 80. The tail added 12 more runs between them.

Phil Pennington hit an unbeaten 152 in North Devon III's 88-run win over Barnstaple and Pilton II in G Division East.

Pennington and Kieron Soper (74) shared a stand of 191 in North Devon's total of 313 for four.

Rob Holm (93) and Andrew Fewings (72) led the B&P reply with a respectable stand of 160 towards a total of 225 for six.