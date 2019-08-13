Every other game in the Premier Division was played to a finish, which allowed Bovey Tracey to go past North Devon on the strength of their win over Torquay.

North Devon are seven points away from safety with three games to go, the first of which is against Sidmouth at Instow this Saturday.

Rain was a factor for North Devon's second XI too. Their away game against Sidmouth III in the E Division East fell foul of the weather.

Also off was the match between Bideford II and Topsham at Westward Ho! in the E Division East.

Braunton's four-game winning run in the C Division East was interrupted when their game against Exmouth was cancelled due to a waterlogged ground.

Dan Brierley's men are away to Alphington this Saturday.