North Devon have not won since May 11 and a match day two 10 wicket win at home to Bovey since when they have lost home matches to Sanford and Exeter by five wickets and eight wickets respectively.

Plymouth will arrive at Instow sitting four places and 38 points better off than basement side North Devon, though the next few games offer a real opportunity for the Instow side to climb away from the foot of the table.

After the game with Plymouth, North Devon will reach the halfway stage of the campaign with a visit to third bottom Torquay and, the following week, they will start the second half of their fixtures with a home game against the side sitting immediately above them, in the top flight table, Exmouth.

Hatherleigh host an A Division North Devon derby fixture when they entertain Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho!

Hatherleigh were denied by the rain last time out when they had one of their main rivals for a top two spot - Budleigh Salterton - three down and in trouble before play was washed out. That opened the door for the top two of Cornwood and Bradninch to edge further ahead in the race for those coveted promotion spots.

Hatherleigh will begin the derby game sitting fourth, 23 points short of second placed Bradninch. For Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho! It's a case of 'look behind you' for they currently sit seventh on 73 points, 22 above second bottom Barton.

Barnstaple & Pilton, who currently sit 18 points from safety and second bottom of the C Division East, travel to second in the table Heathcoat 2nds.

Also in C Division East action are a Braunton side that sit fourth, 23 points behind leaders Sidmouth 2nds who they entertain at Field Lane.